Refereum (RFR) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week

Refereum (RFR) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $30.19 million and $5.06 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.



About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

