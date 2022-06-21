Rigel Finance Reaches Market Cap of $5,873.14 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 169.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 169.3% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00006762 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $5,873.14 and $26.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00818617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00076058 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

