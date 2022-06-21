Robert L. Creviston Sells 32,016 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. 677,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.03. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

