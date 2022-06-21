Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 3.2%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 2,903,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,967,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.49.

About Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

