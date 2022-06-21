Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 94.7% higher against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $934,444.78 and $820.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00823980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014491 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

