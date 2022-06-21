Scott Morgan Sells 883 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLK traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.57. 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,334. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Splunk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.