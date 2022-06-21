Secret Price Tops $0.98 (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Secret has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004777 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $159.81 million and $8.30 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00226950 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000423 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001322 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00393903 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

