Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.55.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

