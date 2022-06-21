SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $16,133.14 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $16,133.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000169 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,358,053 coins and its circulating supply is 11,067,130 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

