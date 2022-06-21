Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (STAR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Starbase has a total market cap of $209,249.50 and $509,279.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

