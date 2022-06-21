Step Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Step Hero has a market cap of $121,197.98 and $258,234.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

