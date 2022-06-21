Stream Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $1.35 million and $12,834.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 62.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

