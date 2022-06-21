Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,239.00

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 10,731.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and $166,239.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 9,844% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00081261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00281756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

