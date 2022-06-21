The Sandbox Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $319.72 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

