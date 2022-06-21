THORChain (RUNE) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, THORChain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00008903 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $609.24 million and $99.77 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00820076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

