TROY (TROY) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

TROY (TROY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. TROY has a total market capitalization of $29.95 million and $10.04 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TROY has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00818129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014226 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

