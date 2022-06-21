UniMex Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $364,325.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 258.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 274.2% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $364,325.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00823980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014491 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,356,747 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.