uPlexa (UPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.00

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $76,917.12 and approximately $29.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

