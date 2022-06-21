Viacoin Price Up 41.1% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 325.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $12,602.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00026837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00257830 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

