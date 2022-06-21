Warp Finance (WARP) One Day Volume Hits $55,527.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 19% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $63,531.95 and approximately $55,527.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $13.59 or 0.00066333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

