Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Tops $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00102050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00856265 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089855 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00511453 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

