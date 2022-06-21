WINk Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

