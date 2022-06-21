Zel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00316422 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00082536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069713 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

