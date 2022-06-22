767,833 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 767,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,373,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 1.85% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IWO traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. 17,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

