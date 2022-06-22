Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

NYSE EOG traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.43. 115,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

