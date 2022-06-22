Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,029 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
VOO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.99. The stock had a trading volume of 553,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
