Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 10,360 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 160,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 186,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,159. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

