Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,052,256. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.