Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,535. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $56.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.