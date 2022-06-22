Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 111,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,984. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

