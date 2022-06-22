Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,010. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

