ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Tesla stock opened at $711.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.50 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $796.21 and its 200-day moving average is $903.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

