Adshares (ADS) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00009427 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $52.85 million and approximately $740,125.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,428,286 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.