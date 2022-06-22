Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 12.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 103,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,019,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $498.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

