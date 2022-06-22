AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Down 6.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

