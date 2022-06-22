Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ATSG opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

