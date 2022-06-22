Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.00.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$40.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.