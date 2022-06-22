Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.00.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$40.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

