Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($115.79) to €104.00 ($109.47) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($117.89) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

AKZOY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 348,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

