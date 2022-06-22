Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 2,069,501 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $558,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,666,004 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

