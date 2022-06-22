Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 334 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 24,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,742. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

