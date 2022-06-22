Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after buying an additional 148,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. 50,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

