Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. 46,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,762. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

