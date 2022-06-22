Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 121,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 553,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,325,494. The company has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

