Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 50,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $27,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 184,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 174,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 95,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,486. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

