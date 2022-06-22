Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,859. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

