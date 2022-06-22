Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $20.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $731.95. 538,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,488,096. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.89.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

