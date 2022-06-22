AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

