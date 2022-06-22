Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

