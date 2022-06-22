Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.