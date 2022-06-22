Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 43% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025955 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001845 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

