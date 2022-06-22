Alpha Omega Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 6,534,921 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.